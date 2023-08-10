Checkout All Results Of Chelsea’s Premier League Matches Officiated By Anthony Taylor.

Chelsea will resume their Premier League campaign on Sunday 13th August 2023, as they welcome Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues finished on the 12th position last season in the Premier League table, the Blues could do better this season under the managerial reign of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues concluding an excellent pre-season tour in the United States of America, they played 5 pre-season matches winning 3 and drawing two.

The Blues beat Wrexham, Brighton, Fulham and drew against Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund as the Argentine manager lifted up his first trophy ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The English Premier League is full of drama as average teams are also in contention of the English most prestigious trophy – the Premier League title.

Most times many fans of respective clubs are very unhappy with the manner of officiating in games which their teams is involved.

Chelsea fans have always noticed that many decisions taken in some tough games , do not favour their team, and mostly some refereeing decisions that don’t favour Chelsea, if Anthony Taylor is the centre referee in a game involving Chelsea.

Taking a critical look on all Premier League matches involving Chelsea officiated by the English referee Anthony Taylor.

Chelsea have played 36 Premier League matches officiated by Anthony Taylor home and away, the Blues winning 17 matches , drawing 12 and lost 7 matches in all with 78 yellow cards and 2 reds in alll.

During the early of last season when Chelsea played against Tottenhan Hotspur, Thomas Tuchel whose shown a red because of decisions that the English referee took in the course of the game.

Once again Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge this weekend and the centre referee is is Anthony Taylor,,but the Blues fans will be hoping that it will not be a repeat of the Tottenham Chelsea clash early 2022.

