Checkout 8 Players From Chelsea’s Champions League Winning Squad That Have Left Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are one of the most successful club in the history of European football, having won almost every piece of silverware in football history.

Chelsea have won two UEFA Champions League titles, two UEFA Europa League titles, 1 UEFA Super Cup, 1 FIFA Club World Cup title, 5 Premier League titles and other domestic titles during 19 years of Roman Abrahamovic’s reign. .

They have also hired and dismissed 20 different managers between 2003 and 2022 before the Russian billionaire sold out the club to Todd Boehly in 2022.

Chelsea won their first UEFA Champions League title in 2012 under the managerial reign of Roberto Di Mateo, and their second Champions League title in 2021 under the managerial reign of Thomas Tuchel.

The German tactician could be regarded as one of the Blues most successful manager in the history of the club.

He won 3 trophies within the space of one year with Chelsea, but it might interest you to know that 8 members of the team that help Chelsea win the UEFA Champions League title in 2021 have left Stamford Bridge

1. Timo Werner – RB Leipzig.

2. Antonio Rudiger – Real Madrid.

3. Jorginho – Arsenal.

4. Kai Havertz – Arsenal.

5. Mason Mount – Manchester United.

6. N’golo Kante – Al Ittihad

7. Edouard Mendy – Al Ahli

8. Cesar Azpilicueta – Atletico Madrid.

