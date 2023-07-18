Check The Record Messi Would Have Over Ronaldo in Europe If They Never Play in Europe Again

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly the two best players football has ever seen and over the years, the competition between the two players has been what has keep them wanting more. One out of the many things these two compete for is the player with the most goals. This can be seen with the number of European Golden Boot they shared amongst theirselves. Messi has won the Golden Boot six times while Ronaldo has won it four times.

However, since the departure of Ronaldo from Manchester United last two seasons and Lionel Messi’s departure from Paris Saint Germain last season, one of the many records that could be set if they both never play in Europe again would be the players with most goals in Europe’s tol five league.

According to a tweet from Goal. com, Messi has 496 goals while Ronaldo has 495 goals. Although Ronaldo has more career goals than Messi , he trails by a goal to Messi for the most goals in Europe’s tol five league.

