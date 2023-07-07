Check Out The Total Amount Of Money Chelsea Have Made In Player Sales This Summer

This summer transfer window is full of business and negotiations, as many clubs bid to strengthen their teams ahead of the upcoming season. A lot of deals have been completed this summer, with European giants spending huge amounts of cash as the window enters it’s peak. Chelsea football club are among the teams that are very busy and active in the market. They have sold not less than five players, with Nicholas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku joining the team.

Chelsea spent hugely last summer, with not less than six players joining the Blues. The new Chelsea owners spent not less than £300M in their first season. Because of the huge spending last summer, the Financial Fair Play Body notified the Blues that they needed to make some sales to balance their books. Chelsea are working on balancing their books and have sold a lot of their stars. In this article, we will be listing players Chelsea have sold and the amount made.

Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City.

The Croatian international joined the Cityzens as IIkay Gundogan’s replacement. Gundogan joined Barcelona for free and Pep Guardiola paid £30M to get the job done.

Kai Havertz to Arsenal

The Champions League winners joined Mikel Arteta’s project in North London for a transfer fee of £65M. Chelsea did a very good business here and received just £5M less than what they paid for the German international to sign him from Bayern Leverkusen.

Mason Mount to Manchester United.

Manchester United paid a whopping sum of £60M to sign the Chelsea academy graduate. The 24-year-old joined Ten Hag’s project after declining Chelsea’s new contract.

Edouard Mendy to Al-Ahli

The Senegal international moved to the East for a transfer fee of £16M.

Kalidou Koulibaly.

The former Napoli man was able to seal a £20M Saudi Arabia move to Al-Hilal just a season after joining Chelsea.

Ruben Loftus Cheek.

The Englishman was able to break away from Chelsea for a transfer fee of £15M to Serie A giants AC Milan.

N’golo Kante moved for free, while Hakimi Ziyech returned to the club after failing his medical test in the Saudi Arabia Pro League. In total Chelsea made a whopping sum of £206M in player sales.

