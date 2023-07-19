Check Out The Top Ten Highest Spending Clubs This Season And The Players They Have Bought

In preparation for the commencement of the coming football season set to start August, there have been serious buying and selling in the transfer market which saw some players being bought, sold or even loaned to different clubs.

In lieu of that, this article centers on the top ten highest spending football clubs and the players they have bought so far this season. 1. Arsenal & PSG; The first on the list are Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain, Arsenal comes first with a total purchase of €232M with just three players signed. The bulk of the money was used in landing former West Ham skipper, Declan Rice to the London side.They also got Kai Havertz from Chelsea and Jurien Timber from Ajax Amsterdam.

PSG comes second with a total of €156M with seven players bought. They got Manuel Uguarte from Sporting, Lucas Hernandez from Bayern, Asensio from Madrid, Skriniar from Inter Milan, Kang In Lee from Mallorca and the rest. They’ve been quiet busy in the transfer window.

2. Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid;

Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid comes third and fourth respectively in the rankings with Tottenham adding James Madison from the newly relegated Leicester City, Pedro Porro from Sporting, Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus and Vicario. Pedro Porro and Kulusevski deal was finalized this transfer window, they’ve been on loan at Sure before. Madrid, on the other hand, added Jude Bellingham, Joselu, Fran Garcia and Arda Guler. Both teams spending €136M and €129M respectively.

Others include Saudi side Al Hilal, Liverpool, Chelsea, RB Leipzig, Juventus and Newcastle.

All these football clubs have made fantastic additions to their current squad and all we can do now is take a sir back and watch how the season pans out.

