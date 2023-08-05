Check Out The Three Clubs That Have Multiple EPL Golden Glove Winners

The first English Premier League (EPL) golden glove award was given in 2004/05 season. Since that time only three clubs have got multiple winners of the prize. Let us take a look at these clubs and the respective winners of the coveted prize.

The first premiership outfit to have two awardees of the golden glove is Chelsea. In fact, the very first winner is from this club. This goalie is Petr Cech who did it in his first seahson at the Blues. The Czech star kept 24 shut outs in the EPL within the season to grab the prize. He went on to win it two more times before leaving the London side. The second shot stopper to o so at Chelsea is Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian joined the club in the summer of 2014. However, had to wait for two seasons before winning the individual accolade. This was in 2016/17 when he clinched 16 clean sheets.

Arsenal were the second EPL outfit to achieve the feat within the period. This time it was Wojciech Szczesny that took the glory. It was in 2013/14 when the Polish goalkeeper kept 16 shut outs in the English top flight. Interestingly, the former Brentford man shared the prize with legendary Petr Cech. The Czech shot stopper would take the award in Arsenal colours in 2015/16 season. This makes him the only goalie that has won the EPL golden glove at two different clubs.

The third club on this list is Manchester United. The Red Devils’ Edwin van der Sar got the award in 2008/09 season. This follows a 21-shut-out season. This gave him the record of the first player to win the golden glove in the club’s colours. The second goalkeeper to do it in Manchester is David de Gea. The Spaniard had 18 clean sheets to grab the prize in 2017/18. He also won it last season.

Images: Premier League

LatestUpdates4U (

)