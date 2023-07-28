Check Out The Ten Clubs That Have Spent More Than €100m On New Players This Summer

A look at the spendings of football clubs across the world shows that ten of them have already spent more than €100m to acquire new players this summer. Interestingly, 6 of these big spenders are from the English Premier League (EPL). Let us take a look at there clubs.

Arsenal Manager, Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are on top of this list. In fact, the Gunners are the only side that have spent more than €200m so far. The 14-time UEFA Champions League (UCL) winners have spent €231.6m on the acquisition of three players. This includes a record fee of €116.6m on Declan Rice from West Ham. They have also signed Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber from Chelsea and Ajax respectively. The Arteta boys are followed by Al-Hilal. This Saudi Pro League side have made a spending of €178m this summer. The reigning Saudi Cup winners splashed that sum on four big European top flight footballers. These include Kalidou Koulibaly and Rúben Neves from the Premier League.

Paris Saint-Germain are the only other club with a spending of more than €150m. The French heavyweights have spent €159.5m this term. Their most expensive signing is 22-year-old Manuel Ugarte that was signed for €60m. The Ligue 1 club is followed by Tottenham Hotspurs who are the second biggest spenders from England this summer. They have acquired four new players for a cumulative fee of €136.3m. They also have one man, Manor Solomon, on free transfer.

We have Real Madrid next. The 2021/22 UCL winners have the credit of spending €128.5m this summer. Interestingly, € €103m out of this was on English central midfielder, Jude Bellingham. Los y are closely followed by RB Leipzig with spendings of about €126m.

The next four sides on the list are all from the English top flight. These include Manchester United (€116.7m) and Newcastle (€116m). The duo of Chelsea and Liverpool have spent €112m each. It should be noted that Chelsea still has a positive balance of more than €141m because they have made above €253m from the sale of players within the same period.

Images: Sky Sports

