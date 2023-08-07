Asisat Oshoala’s impressive track record speaks for itself. As a striker for FC Barcelona women’s team and Nigeria super her Falcons, she has always demonstrated outstanding skill, scoring ability, and unmatched dedication. His ability to lead his team to victory again and again earned him admiration from fans, coaches, and fellow players.

England’s young striker Lauren James is undoubtedly talented and has a lot of potential, but he has yet to reach the level of success Oshoala has achieved. Despite her age, Oshoala’s maturity and experience on the international stage set her apart and made her a force to be reckoned with.

She doesn’t lie in statistics either. Oshoala’s goals, accolades, and consistent performances have made her one of the elite in women’s football. Her achievements include the CAF African Player of the Year award which she won four times, UEFA Women’s Champions where she became the first African woman to play and score in a league final, and multiple league titles for her.

Asisat Oshoala and Lauren James are big talents, but it’s Oshoala’s experience, leadership, and achievements that make her a great player. She will continue to shine on the world stage and will undoubtedly be an inspiration to up-and-coming footballers and a role model for all.

