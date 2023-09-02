Check Out The Players Signed By Each Premier League Teams During The 2023 Transfer Window
The 2023 Summer Transfer window came to an end today after being open for several months. Many teams strengthened their respective squads with new acquisitions. Quite a number of teams sold many players to create space for new arrivals as they plan to rebuild their squads. The Premier League spent the most among the top 5 European leagues. Here are the players signed by each Premier League team in the just-concluded transfer window:
1. Arsenal
– Kai Havertz
– Jurrien Timber
– Declan Rice
– David Raya
2. Aston Villa
– Youri Tielemans
– Pau Torres
– Moussa Diaby
– Rico Richards
– Nicolo Zaniolo
– Clement Lenglet
3. Bournemouth
– Hamed Traore
– Romain Faivre
– Milos Kerkez
– Andrei Radu
– Alex Scott
– Max Aarons
– Justin Kluivert
– Tyler Adams
– Luis Sinisterra
4. Brentford
– Mark Flekken
– Ethan Brierley
– Kevin Schade
– Romeo Beckham
– Ji-soo Kim
– Nathan Collins
– Erion Zabeli
– Ethan Laidlaw
– Saman Ghoddos
– Riley Owen
– Benjamin Fredrick
– Ashley Hay
– Neal Maupay
5. Burnley
– Jordan Beyer
– Dara O’shea
– Lawrence Vigouroux
– Zeki Amdouni
– James Trafford
– Nathan Redmond
– Luca Koleosho
– Jacob Bruun Larsen
– Sander Berge
– Hannes Delcroix
– Aaron Ramsey
– Wilson Odobert
– Han-noah Massengo
– Mike Tresor
6. Brighton
– Mahmoud Dahoud
– Joao Pedro
– James Milner
– Bart Verbruggen
– Noel Atom
– Igor Julio
– Jacob Slater
– Carlos Baleba
– Ansu Fati
7. Chelsea
– Christopher Nkunku
– Kendry Paez
– Dujuan Richards
– Nicolas Jackson
– Alex Matos
– Diego Moreira
– Ishe Samuels-smith
– Angelo Gabriel
– Lesley Ugochukwu
– Axel Disasi
– Robert Sanchez
– Moises Caicedo
– Romeo La
– Ollie Harrison
– Deivid Washington
– Djordje Petrovic
– Cole Palmer
8. Fulham
– Raul Jimenez
– Calvin Bassey
– Adama Traore
– Chris Donnell
– Timothy Castagne
– Steven Benda
– Alex Iwobi
– Fode Ballo-toure
9. Everton
– Ashley Young
– Arnaut Danjuma
– Youssef Chermiti
– Jack Harrison
– Beto
10. Crystal Palace
– Jefferson Lerma
– Chris Francis
– Matheus Franca
– Justin Devenny
– Dean Henderson
– Rob Holding
11. Liverpool
– Alexis Mac Allister
– Dominik Szoboszlai
– Wataru Endo
– Ryan Gravenberch
12. Luton Town
– Chiedozie Ogbene
– Mads Andersen
– Tahith Chong
– Marvelous Nakamba
– Issa Kabore
– Ryan Giles
– Thomas Kaminski
– Ross Barkley
– Jacob Brown
– Tim Krul
– Teden Mengi
– Albert Sambi Lokonga
13. Manchester City
– Mateo Kovacic
– Josko Gvardiol
– Jeremy Doku
– Matheus Nunes
14. Manchester United
– Mason Mount
– Andre Obama
– Rasmus Hojlund
– Jonny Evans
– Altay Bayindir
– Sergio Regulion
– Sofyan Amrabat
15. Newcastle
– Yankuba Minteh
– Sandro Tonali
– Harvey Barnes
– Tino Livramento
– Lewis Hall
– Cathal Heffernan
– Travis Hernes
16. Nottingham Forest
– Chris Wood
– Ola Aina
– Anthony Elanga
– Matt Turner
– Will Brook
– Harry Griffiths
– Gonzalo Montiel
– Andrey Santos
– Nuno Tavares
– Nicolas Dominiguez
– Callum Hudson Odoi
– Divock Origi
– Odysseas Vhlacodimos
– Ibrahim Sangare
– Andrew Omobamidele
17. Sheffield United
– Anis Slimane
– Yasser Larouci
– Benie Traore
– Austin Trusty
– Vinicius Souza
– Gustavo Hamer
– Tom Davies
– Cameron Archer
– Luke Thomas
– James Mcatee
18. Tottenham
– Dejan Kulusevski
– Guglielmo Vicario
– James Maddison
– Manor Solomon
– Micky Van De Ven
– Alejo Veliz
– Ashley Phillips
– Brennan Johnson
19. West Ham
– Sean Moore
– Edson Alvarez
– James Ward-prowse
– Konstantinos Mavropanos
– Mohammed Kudus
20. Wolves
– Tomking
– Matt Doherty
– Leo Lopes
– Enso Gonzalez
– Santiago Bueno
– Tommy Doyle
– Jean-ricner Bellegarde
