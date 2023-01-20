Check out the photo of Ronaldo and Messi hugging each other during their match in Saudi Arabia.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi had the chance to play against each other for the second time during the friendly match between Saudi All Star and Paris Saint-Germain. Many people think that the two strikers could play this game together for the last time. The two rivals used to play games to show each other a lot of respect.

They proceeded to demonstrate that they are only rivals on the field and not enemies when they exchanged the familiar handshake prior to the start of the match. They were both seen embracing one another, and as they walked and talked on the pitch, they continued to hold each other tightly, as if they were long-lost friends.

Due to their rivalries, both stars have occasionally been viewed as enemies; however, their actions today have demonstrated their great respect for one another and what they have accomplished in the round leather game.

Sportliche (

)