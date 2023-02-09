Check Out The Only Major Competition Leo Messi Has Competed For And Failed To Win Since He Turned Professional

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Argentine talisman and forward enigma, Lionel Messi has been a prominent figure in the modern game of football and has been competing at the highest level since he turned professional, which as such made him one of the most decorated players of all-time.

The football icon and former Barcelona talisman has been enjoying a blistering and trophy-ladden career since breaking to limelight, and has been able to maintain the standard hitherto by winning every single tournament he has competed for except one.

The seven times Ballon D’or winner late last year became a FIFA World Cup Champion after leading his national team to their third title in the most glamorous showpiece held in Qatar, which was his first ever for the Albiceleste in his five attempts.

Going forward after the World Cup triumph, it was stated that if Lionel Messi wins the Coupe de France this season he will have won every major competition that he has ever played in since he turned professional.

The dream was then cut short yesterday after Paris Saint Germain were knocked out of the competition at the round of 16 by Olympique Marseille at the Stade Velodrome in a game that ended three-goal thriller.

Paris Saint Germain lost the game narrowly with a two goals to one scoreline at full time courtesy of goals from Alexis Sanchez and Ruslan Malinovsky for the host, with the visitor netting their only goal from Sergio Ramos.

Lionel Messi with the result of the night will now be hoping to get the dream back on track in the next season by giving all his best to help Paris Saint Germain win the Coupe de France, so as for him to perfect the record of winning every trophy he has competed for since he became professional.

