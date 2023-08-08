Check Out The Only African Country Remaining In the 2023 FIFA Women World Cup

Morocco will remain the only female team in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after qualifying for the round of 16. They will face the French female team today at 12:00 p.m.All other African countries are already out of the tournament after England eliminated the Super Falcons on penalties, and Bayana Bayana of South Africa was also eliminated.

The Morocco team took everyone by surprise after they made it to the semi-finals of the Men’s FIFA World Cup. The females are already targeting the same feast. They are currently performing at the highest level with the right resources and talented players.

Although it may be difficult to defeat the France team, who have more experience on their side, Morocco’s manager will have to look for a way to take the ball into penalties and see whether his team is capable enough to win. The last time they met, it was in the FIFA World Cup, and France won with ease.

