Check Out The Most Valuable Players That Have Moved To New Clubs As Free Agents This Summer

Dozens of footballers have joined new clubs on free transfer since 2023 summer transfer window was opened. A look at the market values of these free agents show that 8 of them are valued at €25m or more at the time if their respective moves. Who are they?

The most valuable player that has moved to a new club for free this summer is Milan Skriniar. This Slovakia international was valued at €50m when his contract at Inter Milan expired on June 30, 2023. A couple of days after been leaving the 2009/10 Champions League winners, the centre-back joined Paris Saint-German as a free agent. This makes him the highest-valued defender that has swapped clubs in the current window.

Lionel Messi is the next man in this category. La Pulga is currently valued at €35m. His contract at the PSG expired at the end of last season. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has now moved to Inter Miami. It is interesting to note that the Argentinian will be in the company of former Barcelona team mate, Sergio Busquets. This move makes Messi the oldest footballer in the MLS. The diminutive playmaker and scorer is followed by Marcus Thuram who is worth €32m. This French striker has moved to Inter Milan. This follows the failure of Borussia Mönchengladbach to renew his contract.

Konrad Laimer (from Austria) and Evan Ndicka (from Ivory Coast) are the next two men in this category. Coincidentally both of them are currently valued at €28m each. The forget was a midfielder in the ranks of RB Leipzig till June, 30. However, he has joined Bayern Munich for free. As for the Ivorian, he was with Eintracht Frankfurt till this summer. However, he will play at AS Roma next season.For the records, Ndicka is the only African on this list.

Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio and Youri Tielemans are the next three free agents on this list. These three players are worth €25m each. Benzema and Asensio (both from Real Madrid) will star for Ittihad Club and PSG respectively next next season. Tielemans, the only Englishman among them has gone to Aston Villa after leaving Leicester City at the end of last term.

Images: Google

