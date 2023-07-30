Check Out The Most Expensive Midfielders Currently

There have been many high profile midfielders in modern football history. Let us take a look at the most expensive among them

The most expensive midfielder is Enzo Jeremías Fernández. This defensive midfielder moved to Chelsea for a fee of €121m in January, 2023. This makes him the costliest footballer to join a Premier League club. Meanwhile, the Argentine young star moved to Europe from his home country barely six months before the transfer. In just 18 appearances in the EPL, he was able to create 20 chances. His current market value of €80m makes him the most valuable player at Chelsea.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is followed by Declan Rice who signed for Arsenal on July 15, 2023. The 2022/23 Europa Conference League winner left West Ham for a record fee of €116.6m (excluding add-ons). This London-born defensive player had 5 goals to his credit in the just concluded season. His ability to also play as a centre-back makes him stand out among players in his position.

There is also Paul Pogba on this list. This Frenchman joined Manchester United from Juventus in August, 2016. His most cost the Red Devils €105m. Till date, this central midfielder has remained the costliest acquisition of the Manchester Reds. It is interesting to note that the 2018 World Cup winner scored 39 goals for the EPL heavyweights before returning to the Turin club as a free agent.

The next player in this category is Jude Bellingham, another English player. This central midfielder moved to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund this summer. His transfer cost Los Blancos €103m (excluding add-onds). With a market value of €120m the former Birmingham player is currently the most valuable English player.

Images: BeSoccer

ABIJFA (

)