Check Out the Last Time the Premier League, the La Liga, and the Serie A Changed Their Logos

The English Premier League is arguably the biggest football league in world football. The league has jumped to the top of the football league ladder with its marketing strategy and its competitiveness.

In 2016, the league took a very distinct decision. It decided to drop its sponsor, Barclay. The English Premier League had before then been called the Barclays Premier League. However, after cutting ties with Barclay, the league’s authorities also decided not to get any sponsorship deals for the league’s naming right.

This is why the league is referred to simply as the Premier League or the English Premier League today. The change that occurred in 2016 necessitated a change in the league’s logo also. Today, we only have the lion head in the league’s logo with the league’s name boldly written below it. The old logo was adopted in 2007.

The Spanish La Liga has changed its sponsors this summer and this has caused the league to change its logo. Instead of the beautiful and more modern logo which has a ball in-between a circular multi-color shape, a simpler logo with two letter L’s have been adopted. The old logo was adopted in 2016 but would be changed heading into the 2023/24 season.

The Italian Serie A took the decision to change its logo in 2021. The old logo, which had been in use since 2010 was swapped for a simpler and more modern one.

