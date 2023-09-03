Check Out The Four 18-Year-Old Players That Have Scored Hat Tricks In The EPL

Many young players have scored hat tricks in Premier League history. However, only 4 of them did so when aged 18 years old or less. Who are these young treble scorers?

Late Chris Bart-Williams is the first player in this category. He did for Sheffield Wednesday in a home game against Southampton on April 12, 1993. He was on target 2 minutes before half time to give his side a 2-0 lead. Chris netted again in the 71st and 81st minutes to increase his tally to 3. The game ended 5-2.

The next player to achieve this feat is Robbie Fowler. This Englishman did it against Southampton while playing for Liverpool on October 30, 1993. Fowler got the opener 14 minutes into the game. He was again on target a quarter hour later. Five minutes before regulation time, the striker struck again. For the records, he was just 6 months into his 18th birthday when he did it.

The third footballer to do so is Michael James Owen, another English forward. Unlike other players, Owen scored three EPL hat tricks before his 19th birthday. He had his first treble on February 14, 1998 when he netted 3 times for Liverpool to help the Reds to a 3-3 draw at Sheffield Wednesday. He got another hat trick against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest in August and October respectively. In fact, his skills earned him the Premier League golden boot in 1997/98 and 1998/99.

The fourth man on this list is Evan Ferguson who scored thrice for Brighton on match day 4 of 2023/24 EPL season. He gave the Seagulls the lead three minutes before half hour before adding one more in the 61st minute. The Ireland international completed his treble 9 minutes afterwards. The ended in a 3-1 win over Newcastle. This makes Ferguson the first foreign player to score a Premier League hat trick before his 19th birthday.

Images: Google

ABIJFA (

)