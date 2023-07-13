Check Out The First 5 Clubs To Spend Above €100m In 2023 Summer Transfer Window

A look at the transfer records of clubs in 2023 summer transfer window shows that only five clubs have spent more than one hundred million Euros so far. Interestingly, four of them are from Europe while the fifth is from Asia. Let us take a look at these big spenders.

The biggest spenders so far are Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 heavyweights have paid a cumulative fee of €155.5m to acquire new players in the current window. The reigning French champions have made a total of seven new acquisitions with three of them being free agents. The other four are Manuel Ugarte (€60m), Lucas Hernández (€45m), Hugo Ekitiké (€28.5m) and Kang-in Lee (€22m). This quartet moved in from Sporting CP, Bayern Munich, Stade Reims and RCD Mallorca respectively.

The next biggest spenders are 2018/19 UEFA Champions League finalists, Tottenham. This North London side have paid €136.3m on new players this Summer. Spurs paid €20m to sign Guglielmo Vicario from Serie A side, Empoli. This goalkeeper is expected yo take over from Hugo Lloris. James Maddison (€46.3m) has also moved in from newly relegated Leicester. Tottenham have also completed the signing of Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro for €30m and €40m respectively.

Real Madrid are third among them. Los Blancos are the only club that gave spent more than €100m on a single player in this window. They paid €103m to land Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. Fran García and Arda Güler have also joined the squad. The former came in for €5m while the latter was signed for €20m. If the loan fee of €500,000 paid on Joselu is added their expenses will become €128.5m.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool

The two other clubs that have spent more than a hundred million Euros so far are Liverpool and Al Hilal. Coincidentally, they both won their confederations’ Champions League in 2019. The Reds have spent €112m while their Asian counterparts have paid a sum of €118m for new players so far.

Images: Sky Sports

