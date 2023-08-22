Check Out The First 3 Goalkeepers To Make 10 Or More Saves In 2023/24 EPL Season

One way of measuring the effectiveness of a goalkeeper is by taking note of the number of saves he has made. A look at the records of Premier League goalies after the first two games of the 2023/24 season shows that only three of them have made ten or more saves. Who are these shot stoppers?

The first player to make double-digital saves in the English top flight this season is Bernd Leno. His 14 saves in two domestic league games put him ahead of any other goalkeeper in the European top 5 leagues. The former Arsenal goalie saved 9 shots on target in his first game of the season as he kept a clean sheet against Everton. On match day 2, the Germany international saved 5 of the 8 shots on target from Brentford.

The man that follows this German o. this list is Manchester United’s new signing, André Onana. The former Ajax and Inter Milan goal minder made 6 saves in his debut EPL game for the Ref Devils on August 14, 2023. Five days later, he had 5 more saves to his name. This means that he has saved 11 shots on target in just two league appearances this season. This makes him the best African goalie currently playing in Europe.

Next of the list is another Premier League newbie, Guglielmo Vicario.This Italy international joined Tottenham for a fee of €20m this summer. In his debut match in the English top flight, the Italian made 4 saves against Brentford. When he started against Manchester United on match day 2, Vicario was faced with six shots and saved all thereby keeping a clean sheet against Manchester United.

Other goalkeepers that are worthy of mention are Wes Foderingham and Emiliano Martínez who made 9 saves for Sheffield United and Aston Villa respectively. Thomas Kaminski of Luton also deserves a place having made 8 saves in his first game of the season. Only Leno has got more in a single match this term.

Images: BBC

