Check Out The Clubs With Smallest Squads In 2022/23 UCL Round of 16

Sixteen clubs made it out if the group stage of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL). Some of these outfits are in the Round of 16 with large squads while others have relatively small teams. The three smallest sides have less than 25 players each in the current round of the competition. Let us take a look at these three clubs.

The club that has the fewest players in the Round of 16 of the ongoing UCL is surprisingly Real Madrid. The Los Blancos are in the competition with a 23-man squad. This is the smallest this season. Interestingly, the most valuable member of the team is Vinicius Junior, who has a market value of 120 million Euros (as per Transfermarkt). The 22-year-old star is also the most valuable winger in the world. It should be noted that the most experienced striker left in the tournament, Karim Benzema, is also from this club. With an average age of 28.0 years, the Real Madrid is the second most aged club left in the tournament.

Real Madrid has the same squad size as SL Benfica, a Portuguese top tier outfit. However, unlike the Madrid giants, Os Encarnados have an average age of 25.1 years. Unlike Real Madrid, Benfica have three teenagers. Meanwhile, their oldest player is 35-year-old Nicolás Otamendi who doubles as the captain. A close look at the the team shows that the most valuable player in the team is Portuguese winger, Gonçalo Guedes (who is valued at 32 million Euros).

The next club in this category is Manchester City which is also the most valuable outfit in the tournament (with a gross market value of 1.05 billion Euros). The Citizens boast of a 24-man-squad with the most valuable player in the England (Erling Haaland) on their payroll. The youngest player in this club is 18-year-old Rico Lewis while the oldest is Scott Carson who is the third choice goalkeeper.

