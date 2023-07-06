Check Out The Clubs That Made Highest Spendings On Midfielders Since 2023 Summer Transfer Began

Many top flight clubs have begun to strengthen the squads ahead of 2022/23 season. A look at the records of these outfits so far shows that only five of them have spent more than €50m on midfielder so far. Let us take a look at these clubs.

Liverpool is the club on top of this list. The Reds have spent €112m to strengthen their midfield. The first midfielder to join the ranks of the current Community Shield holders is Alexis Mac Allister. This Argentinian moved to the club for a fee of €42m. Klopp is drawn to the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner as a result of his hunger for goals. Alexis was the only Brighton player that had double-digit goals in the Premier League last season. The 8-time FA Cup winners also signed Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig. This 22-year-old Hungarian cost Liverpool €70m. This implies that 100% of the Reds spendings so far are on attacking midfielders.

The next midfield strengtheners are Real Madrid. Los Blancos acquired Jude Bellingham for €103m. This English midfielder was the youngest player to captain a Champions League side in 2022/23. The 20-year-old scored 24 goals in 132 appearances for Borussia Dortmund before leaving the Bundesliga side.

Reigning Carabao Cup champions, Manchester United, are next on the list. The Red Devils paid €64.2m on the acquisition of Mason Mount. He is expected to support Bruno Fernandes in order to deepen the squad.

Newcastle are the fourth club in this category. The Magpies have acquired a defensive midfielder from AC Milan. This player is Sandro Tonali who was signed for €64m. The Italian youngster made 48 appearances for the Serie A side last season. The Toons are followed by Al-Hilal. The Saudi Pro League club paid €55m to secure the service of Rúben Neves from Wolves. This Arabian outfit are the non-European side with highest expenses so far in current transfer windows.

