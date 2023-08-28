Check Out The Clubs That Have Used More Players Than Arsenal In 2023/24 Season

Nineteen players have appeared for Arsenal in the English Premier League (EPL) this season. A look at the records of current clubs in the EPL shows that only three of them have used more players across the first three matches of the term. Let us take a look at these clubs and how they did it?

The club on top of this list is Aston Villa. The Villans are the first side to use more than 20 players in 2023/24 season. These footballers have an average age 27.2 years. The oldest among them is Philippe Coutinho, a former Barcelona star. Interestingly, this 31-year-old Brazilian did not start any game. He only made substitute appearances. Jhon Durán is the youngest man (19 years old) to play for this Unai Emery guys so far. It should be noted that only 2 of these men have scored up to two goals this season. They are Matty Cash and Moussa Diaby.

Burnley and Liverpool are next with twenty players each. The Reds have an average age of 27.1 years with the oldest being Virgil van Dijk while the youngest is Ben Doak. These men are 32 years old and 17 years old respectively. Three of Klopp’s charges, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alisson and Andrew Robertson have played the complete 3 games of the season for Liverpool. Darwin Nunez, Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are the only guys that have scored this season.

The Clarets have the youngest average age (24.2 years) in the EPL this season. Interestingly, the oldest man to feature for Burnley this term is Jay Rodriguez who is presently 34 years old. There is only one teenager in the squad. This is Luca Koleosho. This young winger has a Nigerian father but was born in USA. It is worth noting that Arsenal are only 0.4 years older than the squad of this newly promoted side.

