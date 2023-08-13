Chelsea Football Club remains the only club to have paid a record fee for a striker, a midfielder, and a goalkeeper. The London team had spent heavily on football players. During the Roman era, Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku for a record fee for a striker before he was loaned back to Inter Milan.

It was reported that they are ready to pay £115 million to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo; that is also a record fee for a midfielder, exceeding Arsenal’s British record fee for Declan Rice.

The Same Chelsea paid more than £70 million to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Atletico Bilbao after Thibaut Courtois left the club. Chelsea is finding a loophole in Financial Fair Play, and they are signing players on a long-term basis.

Before the transfer window ends, Chelsea is still looking forward to signing big-name players. They are still in need of a backup goalkeeper after Kepa agreed to join Real Madrid on a long-term loan.

John316 (

)