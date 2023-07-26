Check Out The Biggest Spending Teams In This Summer Transfer Window

Several clubs have been very active in the summer transfer window ahead of the 2023/24 league campaign. As the likes of Real Madrid and Arsenal bolster their squads with new signings, let’s take a look at some of the teams that have spent the most this summer.

1. Arsenal.

The premier league giants have reportedly spent no fewer than €231.6M in players’ acquisition this summer. The players they signed are Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice.

2. Paris Saint-Germain.

The second club on the list is Paris Saint-Germain. They have signed players like Lucas Hernandez, Manuel Ugarte, Hugo Ekitike as well as Kang-in Lee amongst others like Marco Asensio and Milan Skriniar who joined on free transfers. They’ve spent €159.5M on transfer this summer.

3. Tottenham Hotspur.

The third club on the list is Tottenham Hotspur. The North London club has reportedly spent €136.3M on player transfer this summer with players like James Maddison, Pedro Porro and Guglielmo Marconi all joining the club this summer.

4. Real Madrid.

Tottenham Hotspur are followed in fourth position by Spanish giants, Real Madrid. They’ve reportedly spent €128.5M with players like Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler and Fran Garcia joining the club this summer.

5. RB Leipzig.

The fifth club on the list is RB Leipzig. Having signed the likes of Lois Openda, Christoph Baumgartner, Benjamin Sesko, Nicolas Seiwald and El Chadaille Bitshiabu this summer, their spendings in the transfer market has risen to €126M. Kindly take a look at the image below for more details. Credit: Transfer Markt |Instagram|

UniqueUpdatez (

)