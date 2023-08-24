Check Out The African Country With More Players Than Nigeria In The English Premier League

There are more than 50 players from 15 African countries current playing in the English Premier League (EPL). Interestingly, 6 of them are Nigerians. There is only one country from Africa that has more players than Nigeria in the English top flight this season. This nation is Cote d’Ivoire.

There are 10 Ivorians that registered with EPL clubs for the 2023/24 season. Four of them are wingers, three are defenders, two are midfielders while one is a striker. The most valuable among them is Hamed Junior Traorè who is presently worth €22m. This attacking midfielder made his Premier League debut on February 4, 2023. He has only been able to feature in 8 games for the Cherries as he was sidelined due to injury for a large part of the year. The second midfielder from the West African country is Jean-Philippe Gbamin who plays in the midfield for Everton.

Ivorian Winger, Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pépé of Arsenal is one of the Ivorien wingers playing in the English top flight. This right-winger joined the Gunners in August, 2019. Though the France-born forward was sent out on loan last season, Pepe is back in North London but has not made a competitive appearance for the club this season. The other Ivory Coast player that plays from the right wing is Amad Diallo Traore who is in Manchester United. The 21-year-old footballer moved to the EPL from Italian side, Atalanta in January, 2021. It is worthy of note that he is the brother of Bournemouth’s Hamed Junior.

Maxwel Cornet and Simon Adingra who play as left-wingers in West Ham and Brighton are the two other Ivorian wingers in the Premiership. Interestingly, the latter, who joined the Seagulls this summer is the only Ivory Coast player that has got an EPL goal this season. The only other Premier League forward from the country is Bénie Traoré who currently plays for Sheffield United.

The EPL defenders from the Francophone country are right-back Serge Aurier, centre-back Willy Boly (both in Nottingham Forest) and Eric Bailly (in Manchester United).

