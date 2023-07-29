Check Out Remaining Chelsea Preseason Fixtures Ahead Of The 2023/24 Season

As the Premier League draws near, Chelsea Football Club is still focused on their preseason preparations, leaving no stone unturned as they gear up for the upcoming campaign. With a few fixtures yet to be played, anticipation among fans is at a high level.

Having already locked horns with premier league rivals like Newcastle United and Brighton, the Blues have showcased their prowess under the watchful eye of manager Mauricio Pochettino. Their remaining preseason fixtures promise to be equally tough, with clashes against Fulham and Dortmund set to be played.

The preseason has been a crucial period for Pochettino to assess his squad, integrate new signings, and fine-tune tactics. Fans have been particularly thrilled at the arrival of marquee players, each adding a new dimension to the team’s gameplay.

As supporters eagerly await the season’s start, the atmosphere during preseason matches has been a testament to the electrifying dedication of Chelsea fans. With expectations running high, the club aims to kick off the new season impressively, driven by a determination to challenge for the Premier League title. What do you think about the remaining Chelsea fixtures

