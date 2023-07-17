Check Out Photos of Tottenham Players Training In Australia Ahead Of Their Pre-season Games

English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur have embarked on their summer preseason tour in the stunning city of Perth, Australia. As fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming season, Tottenham Hotspur players arrived the country to fine-tune their skills and showcase their talent to Australia fans. They will also play several interesting games, including West Ham United.

The captivating training sessions have attracted passionate supporters from all corners of Australia, as well as eager football fans who have traveled from afar to catch a glimpse of their favorite players in action. Led by their manager, Ange Postecoglou, the team has been putting in a lot of work during the training sessions, enhancing their tactics, and building the foundation for a promising 2023/24 season.

The pictures which were captured, saw their new signing, James Madison, putting himself through intense sessions. The likes of Harry Kane and Brazilian forward, Richarlison were also pictured training together.

The highlight of the tour will be a series of highly anticipated preseason friendlies, providing an opportunity for Australian fans to witness world-class football in their own backyard. This will not only elevate Australia’s status as a coveted destination for international teams, but also serves as a conducive place for players and teams to come and prepare themselves for a new season.

moshemosheifeanyi (

)