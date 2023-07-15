Check Out Moises Caicedo’s Stats Last Season Compared To Romeo Lavia

The game of football remains the king of sports, captivating and entertaining fans worldwide. With its intensity and unwavering passion, it’s only natural to compare players based on their performances or achievements. Last season, two young stars, Moises Caicedo and Romeo La, drew the attention of the fans with their skills and performances. They are currently linked with a move to big teams in the premier league and this article will focus on comparing their stats based on last season’s performance.

Moises Caicedo, a dynamic Ecuadorian and Brighton midfielder, showcases impressive technical skills, making him a force on the pitch. On the other hand, Southampton midfielder La, a rising star from Manchester City’s youth academy, boasts an exceptional ability to dictate play, coupled with remarkable composure and passing accuracy.

Both players possess immense potential and have already attracted attention from top clubs. Chelsea are keen on Moises Caicedo, while Liverpool are keen on signing Romeo La this summer. So we are now going to highlight their statistics last season.

According to Transfer Market and Infogol, Moises Caicedo played a total of 29 games in the premier league last season. The Ecuadorian had 7 shots on target from a total of 11, scoring one goal and one assist in the premier league last season. He averages 61 passes per game and has a pass completion rate of 89%. He also made 4 appearances in the FA Cup and 2 in the Carabao Cup.

Southampton Romeo La played a total of 24 premier league games for Southampton last season. The Belgium international had 3 shots on target from a total of 6 shots. He scored 1 goal and assisted none. The 19 year old has a pass completion rate of 87% and averaged 36 passes in a game. He also made 2 appearances in the FA Cup and 3 in the Carabao Cup.

Who is better? In my own opinion, both players are very good at what they do. They were the powerhouse of their various teams last season and could move for better competition this summer. But looking at their stats and Brighton’s performance last season, I think that Caicedo is slightly a better central defensive midfielder than La.

