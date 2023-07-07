Check Out Manchester United Possible Starting XI lineup For 2023/24 Season

Manchester United have completed their first summer acquisition, agreeing to terms with Chelsea for midfielder Mason Mount. The total value of the transaction, including add-ons, is said to be approximately £60 million. The Englishman is scheduled to have a medical examination at Old Trafford on Monday.

Manchester United is also looking for a replacement for David de Gea, who is poised to become a free agent this summer. Manchester United are allegedly interested in Cameroon international Andre Onana.

The Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag’s top aim for the summer transfer window is Danish wonder Rasmus Hojlund, but the Red Devils are also seeking for a new striker.

Onana is anticipated to cost at least £52 million, including bonuses, whereas Hojlund is anticipated to cost only £49 million. Onana and Hojlund might cost Manchester United more than £90 million all together.

Mason Mount, an international for England, has excelled for Chelsea, playing in 195 games and scoring 33 goals. In 2021, he shared the Champions League trophy with the London-based team. By assisting Christian Eriksen in man-marking opponents and providing his attackers with the proper passes, Mount may significantly improve the team’s performance. Rasmus Hojlund, on the other hand, has 10 goals and 4 assists in 34 appearances for the Italian team Atalanta. The Danish forward is renowned for both his physical prowess and his accuracy inside the penalty area.

If Manchester United is successful in signing Andre Onana this summer, the Inter Milan custodian might be included in the starting lineup. The Old Trafford club’s defence might be made up of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, and Lisandro Martinez.

Next season, Casemiro, a former Real Madrid midfielder, will continue to play centre midfield for Manchester United, with Mason Mount handling the playmaker position. Marcus Rashford and Antony will likely play as the wingers, with Bruno Fernandes assuming the number 10 position. If Manchester United is successful in acquiring the Danish footballer this summer, Rasmus Hojlund will serve as their top striker.

Furthermore, 13 players from Manchester United’s active squad were recently listed on the transfer market. Erik ten Hag wants to give his team a new lease on life. Manchester United earned a spot in the Champions League for the next season after finishing third in the Premier League.

