Check Out EPL MotM Winners For Match Day 21

Match day 21 of 2022/23 English Premier League (EPL) season ended with the London derby between Fulham and Tottenham on January 23, 2022. Data obtained from premierleague.com show that the players that received the EPL Man of the Match (MotM) awards for match day 21 include four strikers, three goalkeepers, two wingers and one defender. Who are these stand-out players?

The first footballer to win the MotM award prize on this game week is Kepa Arrizabalaga who is one of the 4 first-choice Spanish goalkeepers in the English top flight. His reflexes helped Chelsea to keep a clean sheet in the clash With Liverpool. The Spaniard made three saves and eight recoveries in the match. The other two goalies are David Raya Martin of Brentford and Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa. Raya pulled made a couple of difficult saves as the Bees tackled Leeds at Elland Road. The 25-year-old former Blackburn player also made 21 recoveries as his side played a goalless draw against the Peacocks.

Martinez is one of the few men that won the award despite being on the losing side since the beginning of the season. He made 5 saves and 15 recoveries in the game. The 2022 World Cup winner got more than 45% of fans’ votes after the game to beat second-placed Watkins by a margin of 23%. The lone defender in the list is Kieran Trippier. The Newcastle captain pollen more than 69% of fan votes to emerge the Man of the Match when Crystal Palace hosted the Magpies on January 21. This was his 16th time of grabbing the laurel in the 2022/23 season.

The four strikers on the list are Harry Kane, Eddie Nketiah, Erling Haaland and Sam Surridge that played for Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest respectively. Interestingly, these for players are all born in England. It is worthy of note that Nketiah is the only one that netted a brace among this quartet. The wingers that won MotM prize on match day 21 are Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton and Winger Jarrod Bowen of West Ham.

