Check Out Declan Rice’s Stats Last Season Compared To Moises Caicedo

Comparison in the game of football is something that will continue to exist as long as football stars keep doing their best to help their various clubs. The defensive midfield position is one of the most difficult and crucial positions to play, especially in an average team. To be a successful defensive midfielder requires strength, consistent training and commitment.

Defensive midfielders exhaust much more energy than other positions because their job requires protecting the back four and also controlling the midfield, especially during build-up play. There are many wonderful defensive midfielders in the premier league, with exciting skill and talents, but this article will focus on Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

Rice, who recently moved to Arsenal after the Gunners agreed a record fee of £105M, is undeniable. His ability to read games, strong tackling, and ability to intercept passes make him a formidable force in front of the defense. Coupled with his composure on the ball and precise distribution, Rice’s skills have earned him recognition as one of the brightest young prospects in his position.

Declan Rice made 60 appearances in all competitions for West Ham United, winning the UEFA Europa Conference League. The new Arsenal player had 24 shots on target and scored 3 goals and provided 2 assists for West Ham. He also averages a pass completion rate of 88% and 57 passes per game.

Moises Caicedo possesses immense talent as a defensive midfielder. With remarkable tackling abilities, tenacity in duels, and exceptional positional awareness, he is a crucial shield for Brighton’s success last season in defense. Caicedo’s composure on the ball and impressive passing range further enhance his impact on the game.

At a young age, he has already displayed immense potential and garnered attention from top clubs around Europe and Chelsea are currently leading the race to grab his signature. According to Transfer Market and Infogol, Caicedo played a total of 35 games last season for Brighton and Hove Albion, scoring one goal and assisting one. He also averages a pass completion rate of 89% and 61 passes per game.

