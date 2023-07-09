Last year, Newcastle United realised their dream of playing in the Champions League after qualifying for the first time in 20 years. Few people could have predicted that the Magpies would qualify for the Champions League at the beginning of the season, but they are clearly ahead of schedule this year.

This astonishing achievement on the pitch can be owed entirely to manager Eddie Howe’s miraculous work, which has converted the Magpies from a squad struggling for survival in the Premier League to one flying high at the very top of the competition.

The return of European football to St. James Park instills immense hope in Newcastle fans. However, the competition places additional match demands on the squad.

Because the Toon will be competing on four fronts next season, squad depth will be critical if they are to continue their upward trend. In comparison to many of the teams around them in the league, the Magpies have a very small pool of high-calibre players and will require some reinforcements to cope with the increased amount of games.

As a result, Newcastle has tremendously wealthy owners, and the club is preparing to exercise their financial muscles in order to add genuine talent to their roster during the summer transfer window.

The Magpies are anticipated to make some big moves in the transfer market. However, Check Out Completed Newcastle united Transfers for 2023/24 season

NEW SIGNINGS SUMMER WINDOW

After leading Newcastle to a surprise top-four finish, manager Eddie Howe appears prepared to bolster his squad this summer.

The team is expected to add five players to its squad this summer. The Magpies are thought to want to add two elite midfielders, a flexible forward who can play out wide, a right-sided center-back, and a full-back to their roster as they look to improve their options on the left side of one of the Premier League’s toughest defences.

Because of their participation in Europe’s highest level competition, the Magpies will be able to attract higher-quality players in the coming weeks, and they have already signed AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali as their first superstar signing of the summer.

Newcastle are seeking to bring in some marquee names to improve their first-team this summer, including Szoboszlai, James Maddison, and Kieran Tierney, but they are also interested in discovering and rapidly acquiring up-and-coming raw talent.

DEPARTURES SUMMER WINDOW

The Magpies are in for a busy summer transfer window, not just because of the exciting new recruits, but also because they must concentrate on the opposite side of the coin.

Despite the Saudis’ support, the Magpies must nevertheless adhere to Financial Fair Play (FFP) standards. With massive investment in the playing roster in past transfer windows, they have been left with a bloated first team that requires significant fat reduction.

After returning from Championship loan periods, players like Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden are available for selection. Ryan Fraser will go after training with the first team, and Jamal Lewis, Javier Manquillo, and Karl Darlow may all be moved on.

As they try to reduce their salary bill, the Magpies will also consider bids for club captain Jamaal Lascelles and star winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

