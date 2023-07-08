Check Out Completed Manchester City Transfers for 2023/24 season

At the conclusion of the 2022–23 season, Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for the third consecutive year. They also won the FA Cup and the Champions League, making them one of just a select few teams to accomplish this feat.

The signing of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland was pivotal to City’s success, as he set a new Premier League record most goals scored in a season.

Players like Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva are likely to go, forcing Guardiola to make big roster changes before the 2023-24 season. The City boss will need to find replacements for both midfielders if the seasoned veterans decide to leave.

To replace Aymeric Laporte, who has also been linked with a move away from Manchester City, the Premier League champions have opted for RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol. Before the start of the new season, Guardiola would like to have him sign for Manchester City.

Nonetheless, here are the Manchester City signings for the 2023–24 season that have been finalized:

SUMMER PERIOD FOR NEW RECORDINGS

After completing the historic treble in 2022–23, Guardiola may make adjustments to his squad in order to further establish their dominance in England and Europe.

Guardiola has stated that acquiring a midfielder is his first goal if either Gundogan or Silva leaves the club.

The City manager is now only witnessing loan players return to the Etihad after short stints elsewhere.

Summer Timeframe for Departures

After several years at the Manchester club, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez are reportedly considering leaving. Aymeric Laporte is also rumored to be exploring a move away from the Etihad after finding his playing time reduced following the additions of Stones and Dias.

Longtime captain Ilkay Gundogan, who led Manchester City to an unprecedented triple last season, is the sole confirmed departure as of yet. Gundogan left the Etihad on a free transfer.

