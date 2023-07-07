Check out completed Liverpool transfers for 2023/24 season

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool might need to make significant additions in order to make up for their Champions League failure in 2022–23 in 2023–24.

The Reds experienced a roller coaster season after dropping points on multiple times, and while getting back on track at the turn of the year, it was too little, too late as they could only qualify for the Europa League.

Klopp will try to overhaul his midfield with the departures of James Milner and Naby Keita, while Fabinho, Thiago, and Jordan Henderson are all in their thirties. Liverpool has signed Alexis MacAllister and has been connected with a number of other midfielders.

Another area where Liverpool might make changes is defence, where they need to find the right partner for Virgil van Dijk. Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have both had inconsistencies this season.

NEW SIGNINGS SUMMER WINDOW

The Reds have already moved quickly to add reinforcements to the engine room, which required extensive restoration work this summer. Liverpool have spent more than €100 million on midfielders Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton and RB Leipzig, respectively.

DEPARTURES SUMMER WINDOW

The Reds have let go of a number of key players this summer. Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were all released on free transfers.

