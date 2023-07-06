Check out completed Chelsea transfers for 2023/24 season

After losing his first two Premier League games as Manchester United’s manager last season, Erik ten Hag has done a good job, guiding the team to a top-four finish and securing Champions League qualifying.

The former Ajax manager also guided the Red Devils to the FA Cup final and the Carabao Cup trophy.

As he continues to lead Manchester United to new heights, Ten Hag will now want to add some additional notable players to his team during the summer transfer window.

The Dutch manager has publicly declared his desire to recruit a forward to partner with Marcus Rashford, implying that the Red Devils will be looking for a new striker this summer, with Harry Kane high on their wishlist.

Furthermore, Manchester United are looking to add depth to their midfield, while a new custodian is also a priority after David De Gea endured yet another difficult season in goal.

Ten Hag has stated publicly his intention to sign a goal-scoring forward during the summer transfer window. A new midfielder and custodian are also high on his priority list.

As a result, Mason Mount has become Manchester United’s first summer acquisition, joining from rivals Chelsea in a highly contentious deal worth up to £60 million. The Red Devils are still looking for Inter shot-stopper Andre Onana, so the work is far from done.

Erik ten Hag is expected to cut some fat from the United group before the season begins. While Phil Jones has decided to leave the club, Alex Telles could be loaned out again once he returns from his current loan stay.

