Check Out Chinwendu Ihezuo Training Pictures With CF Monterrey Femenil.

Highly rated Super Falcons and C.F. Monterrey Femenil new acquisition, Chinwendu Ihezuo turned up elated in her first training session with Mexican Liga MX Femenil giants,C.F. Monterrey Femenil.

The Nigerian International last week made a surprising transfer which saw her team up with C.F. Monterrey Femenil from Chinese based outfit,Meizhou Hakka.

With her arrival, the Nigerian international, Chinwendu Ihezuo, list amongst, C.F. Monterrey Femenil new signings as they hope to challenge for Laurels in the current Mexican Liga MX Femenil campaign.

Born on 30 April 1997, 25-year-old Chinwendu Ihezuo started her professional football career with top ranking Nigerian women top-flight campaigners,Delta Queens F.C in 2014.

In quest for growth and promotion, Chinwendu Ihezuo landed in Kazakhstan where she signed up the dotted lines with, Shymkent based women Clubside,BIIK Shymkent in 2016.

The then Unheralded, Chinwendu Ihezuo in the colours of BIIK Shymkent blossomed into a dread striker in the Kazakhstan women top-flight league scoring 16goals in 20 appearances.

In search of new experience, red-hot Chinwendu Ihezuo teamed up with Chinese Women’s Super League outfit, Henan Jianye Women’s Football Club in 2019 where she scored 7goals in 14 appearances for the club.

Below are some exciting training pictures of the Nigerian star with C.F. Monterrey Femenil ahead of her debut game.

