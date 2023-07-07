Check Out Chelsea 2023 Pre-season Fixtures, Dates, Venues And Kickoff Times Ahead Of the Matchups

Chelsea will have a vital summer ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season as they attempt to rebound from a dismal year at Stamford Bridge.

Managerial turmoil and a lack of regular results saw the Blues finish the 2022/23 Premier League season in the bottom half for the first time since 1996, with a 12th-place finish.

Owner Todd Boehly is likely to invest extensively in the transfer market again this summer, as the first team squad travels to his home country of the United States for a preseason tour led by newly-appointed manager Mauricio Pochettino.

CHELSEA PRE-SEASON TOUR FIXTURES 2023/24

Chelsea have announced five preseason fixtures for their tour to the United States, including three Premier League matches and a clash with Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund.

Fans in the United States, on the other hand, will be captivated by a showdown with newly-promoted Wrexham in North Carolina, as the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney saga continues at the Welsh side.

WHERE IS CHELSEA PLAYING PRESEASON 2023/24

Chelsea’s confirmed preseason matches will all take place in the United States, spanning numerous timezones and across multiple states.

Because of the kickoff schedules, some of these games will be available for late-night viewing for fans in the United Kingdom.

