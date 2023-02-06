Check Out Bruno Fernandes’ Stats With And Without Cristiano Ronaldo At Manchester United.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Having struggled during the first half of the 2019/20 season, Manchester United pulled off masterstroke in the January transfer window by signing Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP for a reported fee of €55 million.

Bruno’s arrival sparked a consistent run of form in Man United’s team as the Portuguese led the Red Devils to a top four finish in the EPL which secured Champions League qualification for the next season.

Bruno’s influence in United’s first team squad was unrivaled, with the midfield maestro recording 29 goals and 19 assists (48 goal contributions) in his first 54 appearances for the club.

However, Fernandes’ direct goal involvements drastically dropped after his fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021.

In 46 games with Ronaldo, Bruno managed to find the back of the net just 9 times coupled with 7 assists while Cristiano took most of the plaudits by scoring 24 goals in his first season back at United.

Fortunately for Bruno, he’s beginning to recapture his best form for United under new manager Erik ten Hag who was part of the reason behind Ronaldo’s exit from the club.

Before the 2022 FIFA World Cup commenced last November, Ronaldo harshly criticized Man United and boldly stated that he has no respect for ten Hag during his interview with Piers Morgan.

Cristiano’s choice of words led to the termination of his contract which was the reason he never returned to United after the WC ended.

And from the look of things, it seems like Ronaldo’s departure has unshackled Bruno who has produced 3 goals and 3 assists in 7 matches.

