Check Out Arsenal’s Potential Squad For The 2023-24 Pre-Season Campaign

Ahead of the upcoming English Premier League season, Arsenal have been busy in the transfer market, looking for the best players to boost their squad in a bid to build on their second-place finish last season. The Gunners have completed the signing of the German forward, Kai Havertz, and they have also reached an agreement to sign Declan Rice from West Ham and Jurrien Timber from Ajax Amsterdam.

Arsenal have already commenced their pre-season training in London and they will leave for Germany next week for the next phase of preparation for the 2023-23 season. Check out the potential squad for the pre-season campaign below:

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Matt Turner, Arthur Okonkwo, Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Gabriel, Ben White, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Reuell Walters, Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber,

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Declan Rice.

Forwards: Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos, Leonardo Trossard, Kai Havertz.

The English Premier League side will commence their 2023-24 pre-season campaign with a game against Germany second division side FC Nuremberg next Saturday.

