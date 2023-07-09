CHE vs WXM: How Mauricio Pochettino Could Lineup The Blues For The Club-Friendly Match

Chelsea will get their preparation for the upcoming English Premier League season started with a club-friendly match against Wales outfit, Wrexham on Wednesday, July 19, at Kenen Memorial Stadium in North Carolina United States.

The game will be the first under Chelsea’s new manager, Mauricio Pochettino after he was appointed as the club’s new manager, and he has already commenced pre-season training with the team ahead of the new task.

The Blues will be going into the test game against Wrexham after their 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in their final game of the 2022-23 English Premier League season, and they will be looking for a victory over Wrexham to begin their 2023 pre-season campaign on a remarkable note.

How will Mauricio Pochettino line up the Blues for the game against Wrexham?

Chelsea’s latest signing, Christopher Nkunku is expected to make his debut for the club against Wrexham after completing his move from Leipzig.

The likes of Enzo Fernandez, Raheem Sterling, Thiago Silva, and Wesley Fofana are also expected to make the starting lineup for the game.

Check out the full possible lineup for the game below:

Kepa Arrizabalaga: Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Lewis Hall, Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Conor Gallagher, Noni Madueke, Raheem Sterling and Christopher Nkunku.

Waskco (

)