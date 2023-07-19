CHE vs WRH: Chelsea Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time For Thursday’s Club-Friendly Game

Chelsea will be bidding to begin their preparation for the upcoming English Premier League season on a remarkable note when they face Wrexham on Thursday in their first pre-season game of the summer.

The Blues will return to action for the first time since their 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in the final game of the previous season, and they will be looking for a victory to return to winning ways.

Team :

The Blues have been handed a major blow ahead of the game against Wrexham, following the injury Wesley Fofana sustained a few days ago that will keep him out of play for the next few months.

Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Armando Broja, and Marcus Bettinelli will not be available for selection on Thursday against Wrexham, as the aforementioned did not travel with the Blues for the pre-season tour due to their injuries.

Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also did not make the trip to the United States with Chelsea, as they continue to push for their transfer away from the club.

However, Mauricio Pochettino is left with picking his first Chelsea line-up from a youthful 29-man squad that underlines new signings Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, alongside a host of youthful talent comprising Levi Colwill.

Chelsea’s possible starting lineup vs Wrexham:

Kepa; Gusto, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Andrey Santos, Enzo, Gallagher; Nkunku, Jackson, Sterling.

Kickoff Time:

The warm-up game between Chelsea and Wrexham has been scheduled to begin at exactly 3 AM (Nigerian time) on Thursday.

Photo Source: Getty Images

Waskco (

)