CHE VS WRH: Chelsea Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time For Thursday’s Club—Friendly Game

Chelsea face Wrexham in their first pre-season game of the summer on Thursday as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

It was the Blues’ return to action for the first time since last season’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle United and they will be looking for a win to get their winning streak back on track.

Team :

Wesley Fofana was injured a few days ago and will be out for the next few months, and the Blues have been dealt a major blow ahead of their game against Wrexham.

Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Armando Broja, and Marcus Bettinelli will miss Thursday’s game against Wrexham as the aforementioned missed the Blues’ pre-season due to injury.

Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also did not travel to the United States with Chelsea as they continue to push for a move away from the club.

However, Mauricio Pochettino will have to choose his first Chelsea squad from 29 new players, including new signings Christopher Nkunku and Nicholas Jackson, as well as a host of new talent including Levi Colwell.

Possible starting XI for Chelsea v Wrexham:

Kepa; Gusto, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Andrey Santos, Enzo, Gallagher; Nkunku, Jackson, Sterling.

Start time:

The friendly match between Chelsea and Wrexham will kick off on time at 03:00 (Nigerian time) on Thursday.

