CHE vs WRE: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea debut will take place on Thursday at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in North Carolina, when the Blues face League Two-bound Wrexham.

All five of Chelsea’s pre-season games will be held in the United States, where Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United, and Fulham will be awaiting the Premier League Summer Series before Borussia Dortmund seeks revenge for their Champions League exit at the hands of Chelsea last year.

While Chelsea’s owners were slandered by their own fans last year, Wrexham’s journey to National League glory under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney grabbed national and international headlines for months, and with good reason.

In a thrilling two-horse race with Notts County for the lone automatic promotion spot, Wrexham won a five-goal thriller 3-2 on April 10—thanks to the most dramatic of last-gasp penalty saves from Ben Foster.

Following a 4-2 victory over Bala Town, Phil Parkinson’s side are now back to business ahead of their return to the Football League after a 15-year absence. Wrexham will also face Manchester United, the LA Galaxy, and the Philadelphia Union’s second teams during their trip to the United States.

The match on Wednesday will be the first between Chelsea and Wrexham since the Blues left the Racecourse Ground with a 1-0 friendly win in 1984. Prior to that, the two sides were often familiar foes in the old League Division Two; the Red Dragons won the most recent competitive meeting in 1982.

Some Wrexham players may be pinching themselves when they stride onto the pitch to face Premier League opposition, but reality will likely hit Parkinson’s squad not long after the first whistle.

While Chelsea is still finding its feet under Pochettino and has limited options in midfield and attack, the Blues’ brilliance should shine through in this match.

KICKOFF TIME: Chelsea versus Wrexham match will go down on Thursday at 12:30AM Nigerian time.

