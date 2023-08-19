CHE vs WHU: Match Preview & Kickoff Time

West Ham United will host Chelsea in a London derby this Sunday in the English Premier League. After Match Day 1, both teams are level on points, with Chelsea lying two places above West Ham in the table. This will be the 107th meeting between the two teams. The last 13 meetings between these two London rivals have all taken place in the Premier League.

West Ham United started their season with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth. The result extended their current winless streak to four games. They have lost three times during this time.

The run began with a 2-2 draw with Dagenham and Redbridge. This was followed by a 3-1 setback to Rennes and a 4-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen. Prior to this dip, the Hammers had won four consecutive games and will be eager to regain that position. West Ham have won three consecutive home games.

Chelsea is unbeaten in three games against West Ham. They won two of the games and drew 1-1 the last time they came to town. Mauricio Pochettino’s team also started the season with a 1-1 draw. They were held at home by top-four opponents Liverpool.

Chelsea, like West Ham, has battled with consistency in recent games. They, on the other hand, have fared significantly better than their soon-to-be hosts. The Blues are unbeaten in seven games. Four of these games, including their past two, have resulted in a draw.

KICKOFF TIME: Chelsea versus West Ham United match will go down on Sunday at 4:30PM Nigerian time.

