CHE vs WHU: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

When West Ham United and Chelsea meet in a London derby on Sunday afternoon, both will be looking for their first Premier League victory.

Chelsea drew their first game against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, while West Ham drew away at Bournemouth thanks to a late equaliser from Dominic Solanke.

Given that Chelsea will not be playing in Europe this season, they will be looking to rack up as many points as possible early in the season in order to show their dominance in the Premier League. There is also a chance that Chelsea fans will see Moises Caicedo in a Chelsea jersey here.

The midfield will certainly receive a lot of attention in this game, with West Ham fans hoping to see James Ward Prowse make his debut. His transfer from Southampton has been completed, and there is a good probability that David Moyes will deploy him right away.

Edson Alvarez, on the other hand, is unlikely to play because he is still trying to regain his fitness after stopping training with Ajax ahead of the move. Alphonse Areola is expected to remain in goal for Moyes.

Mauricio Pochettino has had to deal with a number of injuries during his first season as Chelsea manager. For at least this match, he will be missing Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, and Trevoh Chalobah.

The good news is that Pochettino should be allowed to employ a defensive midfielder in this game, as Caicedo will be eligible to start following his record transfer from Brighton. Pochettino may bring him in right away after Chelsea looked vulnerable against Liverpool.

Romeo La has also joined the club, but it is not anticipated that he will make an immediate impact.

West Ham should have had a better season than they did last year, but they are still striving to put together a settled squad, with some players joining and others perhaps leaving before the transfer window closes.

KICKOFF TIME: West Ham United versus Chelsea match will go down today at 4:30PM Nigerian time.

