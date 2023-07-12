CHE vs WEX: Team News, Match Preview, Kickoff Time, Date, and Venue

Chelsea football club will go head to head against Wales team Wrexham football club. Wrexham was recently promoted to EFL league two and will compete to qualify for a place in the league one next season. The game is Chelsea’s first preseason game for the summer and the squad will be preparing to jet off to the United States for the game.

The game will mark the first international game that is hosted at the University of North Carolina’s Kenan Stadium. The team will be preparing to move with their new signings, with Nicholas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, and other new additions expected to fly to the United States with their new transfers.

Team .

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly been drilling the players on endurance and aggressiveness on the ball, which the team lacked last season. Chelsea were so soft that they found it difficult to out muscle mid-table teams. Pochettino wants his boys to start the new season strongly like Arsenal did last season, before others will know what is happening, Chelsea must have topped the league with a clear gap. That’s the Argentines’ plan for next season.

Kickoff Time.

The game is scheduled to kick off at exactly 19:30 pm and 7:30 pm UK and Nigerian time respectively.

Date and venue.

According to Chelsea’s official website, the game will be played on Wednesday 19th of July 2023 at Kenan Stadium in North Carolina.

