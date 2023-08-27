CHE vs WBD: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time For EFL Carabao Cup Showdown

English Premier League side Chelsea will be bidding to advance to the next phase of the EFL Carabao Cup when they square off against English League Two side Wimbledon this midweek.

The Blues will be going into the clash off the back of their impressive 3-0 win over the newly promoted Luton Town in their last English Premier League outing, and they will be aiming to build on the resounding success when they confront the League Two outfit for the ticket to the next round of the EFL Carabao Cup.

Wimbledon, on the other hand, will be going into the game after their 1-1 draw against Forest Green in their last League game, and they will be looking for a win over the Blues to progress to the next phase of the EFL Carabao Cup.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Chelsea will play host to Wimbledon in their next outing in the EFL Carabao Cup on Wednesday, August 30, at Stamford Bridge. The game will commence at exactly 7:45 PM (Nigerian time).

