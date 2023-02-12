SPORT

CHE vs SOU: Match Preview, Date, Kickoff Time, And Head-To-Head Ahead Of The PL Showdown

Chelsea will be looking for the much-needed victory to end their three-game winless streak in the English Premier League when they square off against Southampton in their next game of the campaign.

The Blues will be going into the Premier League match after their disappointing 1-1 draw against West Ham United on Saturday in their last game and they will be looking for a victory to revive the dream of a top-four finish.

Southampton, on the other hand, will enter the Premier League game off the back of their disappointing 2-1 home loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, and they will be looking for a victory over the Blues to return to winning ways.

Head-To-Head Summary:

Chelsea and Southampton have confronted each other 47 times before in the English Premier League and the Blues will be going into the next game with a better head-to-head record of 26 wins to Wolves 10 wins, while 11 out of their previous matches ended up in a draw.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Chelsea will play host to Southampton in their next English Premier League match on Saturday, February 18, at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London. The Premier League clash is expected to get underway at exactly 4 PM Nigerian time.

