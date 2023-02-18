CHE vs SOU: Key players that may miss Chelsea’s crunch EPL match against Southampton.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo Credit: Google

The English Premier League is set to resume again and the teams in the competition are set to feature in the weekend games. The weekend games is set to kickoff across various stadiums in England.

The West London based club Chelsea would be hoping to end their winless run when they face Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Photo Credit: Google

The England and Chelsea gaffer Graham Potter would be without some key players for their home match against Southampton.

Photo Credit: Google

Let’s take a look at four players that could miss their crucial EPL match against Southampton;

1. HAKIM ZIYECH: The Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech may miss today’s EPL match due to a minor injury he suffered during their away loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Photo Credit: Google

2. WESLEY FOFANA: The France and Chelsea center-back Wesley Fofana didn’t feature in their recent UCL match.

The Chelsea defender is once again expected to miss their home match at Stamford Bridge.

Photo Credit: Google

3. ENZO FERNANDEZ: The Argentina and Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez suffered a minor injury during their 1 – 0 loss to Borussia Dortmund.

The Chelsea midfielder may miss their crunch league encounter against Southampton.

Photo Credit: Google

4. CONNOR GALLAGHER: The England and Chelsea midfielder Connor Gallagher didn’t play any part in their recent UCL encounter.

The Chelsea midfielder is once again expected to miss today’s EPL match.

Photo Credit: Google

aspect76 (

)