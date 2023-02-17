CHE vs SOU: Chelsea’s Strongest XI Featuring Mudryk And Joao Felix That Could Face Southampton.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Blues will be in action on Saturday afternoon when they face Southampton in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The recent performance of Chelsea shows why they may struggle to get an home victory over Southampton.

In their last six matches in all competitions, The English Premier League giants Chelsea recorded two wins, three draws and one loss. The Blues have scored fifteen goals while they also conceded eight goals to their opponent.

In the last meeting between both clubs, The Weet London based club Chelsea suffered a 2 – 1 loss to Southampton at Saint Mary’s Stadium.

The England and Chelsea head coach Graham Potter would be hoping to get an home victory in order to move higher on the league standings.

The Chelsea tactician is also expected to name a strong line up for their home match against Southampton.

Goalkeeper;

The Spanish and Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to start in between the sticks when they face Southampton.

Center Backs;

The Chelsea tactician Kalidou Koulibaly is set to retain his place in the starting lineup and will be paired alongside Benoit Badashile in the center-back position.

Full backs;

The Spanish defender Marc Cucurella is expected to operate in the left-back position while Ben Chilwell is set to start as right-back.

Defensive Midfielders;

The Chelsea superstars which include Mateo Kovacic and Enzo Fernandez are expected to operate as defensive midfielders for their crucial EPL match against Southampton.

Attacking Midfielders;

The duo of Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount are set to operate as attacking midfielders when they face Southampton.

Center Forwards;

The Portuguese attacker Joao Felix is set to retain his place in the starting lineup and will be paired alongside David Datro Fofana in the center-forward position.

Let’s take a look at some possible lineups that could defeat Southampton;

