SPORT

CHE vs SOU: Chelsea’s Strongest XI Featuring Mudryk And Joao Felix That Could Face Southampton.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 49 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Blues will be in action on Saturday afternoon when they face Southampton in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The recent performance of Chelsea shows why they may struggle to get an home victory over Southampton.

Photo Credit: Google 

In their last six matches in all competitions, The English Premier League giants Chelsea recorded two wins, three draws and one loss. The Blues have scored fifteen goals while they also conceded eight goals to their opponent.

In the last meeting between both clubs, The Weet London based club Chelsea suffered a 2 – 1 loss to Southampton at Saint Mary’s Stadium.

Photo Credit: Google 

The England and Chelsea head coach Graham Potter would be hoping to get an home victory in order to move higher on the league standings.

The Chelsea tactician is also expected to name a strong line up for their home match against Southampton.

Photo Credit: Google 

Goalkeeper;

The Spanish and Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to start in between the sticks when they face Southampton.

Center Backs;

The Chelsea tactician Kalidou Koulibaly is set to retain his place in the starting lineup and will be paired alongside Benoit Badashile in the center-back position.

Full backs;

The Spanish defender Marc Cucurella is expected to operate in the left-back position while Ben Chilwell is set to start as right-back.

Defensive Midfielders;

The Chelsea superstars which include Mateo Kovacic and Enzo Fernandez are expected to operate as defensive midfielders for their crucial EPL match against Southampton.

Attacking Midfielders;

The duo of Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount are set to operate as attacking midfielders when they face Southampton.

Center Forwards;

The Portuguese attacker Joao Felix is set to retain his place in the starting lineup and will be paired alongside David Datro Fofana in the center-forward position.

Let’s take a look at some possible lineups that could defeat Southampton;

aspect76 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 49 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Chelsea Would Be Making A Huge Mistake By Not Signing Joao Felix Permanently Next Summer

2 mins ago

Barca’s Victory Over Real Madrid In The Super Cup Explains Why Man UTD Shouldn’t Be Overconfident.

12 mins ago

EPL: 2 Strong Teams That Could Drop Points On Match Day 24 This Weekend

30 mins ago

The La Liga Table, Fixtures and Topscorers Ahead of weekend games

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button