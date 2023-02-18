CHE vs SOU: Chelsea’s Strongest Lineups That Could Face Southampton This Weekend.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League is set to continue again and the teams in the competition are set to feature in the weekend games. The weekend games of the English Premier League is set to kickstart across various stadiums in England.

The Blues would be hoping to get all the maximum three points when they face Southampton.

The England and Chelsea tactician Graham Potter is expected to name a strong lineup for their crucial league match against Southampton.

The England and Chelsea head coach Graham Potter could line up his team by using two strong formations this weekend.

Goalkeeper;

The Spanish and Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to start in between the sticks for their home match against Southampton.

Center backs;

The duo of Beniot Badiashile and Wesley Fofana who both didn’t feature during their recent UCL match are set to be named in the starting lineup.

Full backs;

The Spanish defender Marc Cucurella who came off the bench during their away loss to Borussia Dortmund is set to operate in the left-back position while Ben Chilwell is expected to start as right-back.

Defensive Midfielder;

The Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is set to operate as the lone defensive midfielder when they face Southampton.

Central Midfielders;

The England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek who played full 90 minutes during their UCL defeat to Borussia Dortmund is set to retain his place in the starting lineup.

He will be paired alongside Mateo Kovacic in the central-midfield position.

Wingers;

The duo of Hakim Ziyech and Joao Felix who both featured during their recent UCL match are set to operate as wingers for their crunch encounter against Southampton.

Center Forward;

The Ivorian striker David Datro Fofana is expected to start in the center-forward position.

Let’s take a look at some possible lineups that could defeat Southampton;

